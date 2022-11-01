Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $6,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.