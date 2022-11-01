Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,889,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

