Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.