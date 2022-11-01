Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5,580.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.