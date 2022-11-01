Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,217 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

