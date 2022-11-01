Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,884 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

