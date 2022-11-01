Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,322 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

