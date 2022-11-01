Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,177 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $46.24.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

