Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,476 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NTCT opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.