Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 273,186 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

