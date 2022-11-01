Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,653 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,999 shares of company stock valued at $417,980 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

