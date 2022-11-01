Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

