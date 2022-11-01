Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 179.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.