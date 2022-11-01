Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.