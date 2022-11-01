Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

