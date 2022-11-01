Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,002 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

