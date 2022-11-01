Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

