Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 4.3%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,380,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 732,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Village Farms International Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

