Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.79. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 31,780 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 60.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

