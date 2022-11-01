Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

