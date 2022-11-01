Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 688.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 376,788 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

WMG stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

