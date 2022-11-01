Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sun Communities (SUI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI):

10/26/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/14/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $193.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $156.00.

10/12/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SUI stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

