Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.