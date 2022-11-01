Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
