Wells Fargo & Company Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $93.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.