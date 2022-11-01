WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 67.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 79.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WESCO International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

