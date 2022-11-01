Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.03. 42,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,177,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

