Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

