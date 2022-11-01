Wolfe Research Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

