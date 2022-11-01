Wolfe Research Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
