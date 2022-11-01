Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $114.00. The company traded as low as $80.08 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 69,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,072,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $6,345,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

