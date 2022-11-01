Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.60. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.