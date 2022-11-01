Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -190.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

