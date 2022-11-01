XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.53. XPeng shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 374,952 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,366,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

