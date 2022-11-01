Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vicor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

