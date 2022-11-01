Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock worth $454,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $897.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

