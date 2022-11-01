Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.3 %

MCY opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.70%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

