Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 477,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

