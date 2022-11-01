Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $576.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

