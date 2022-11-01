Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies
In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Zebra Technologies stock opened at $283.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $248.17 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.13.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
