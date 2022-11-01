Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 7,196,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,591,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Zomedica Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

About Zomedica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zomedica by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zomedica by 207.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

