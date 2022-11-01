Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 7,196,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,591,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Zomedica Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.73.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zomedica (ZOM)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.