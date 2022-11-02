12,056 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 3,227.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

