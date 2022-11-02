12,496 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 75.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.