12,902 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.0 %

SHLS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

