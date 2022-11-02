17,796 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

