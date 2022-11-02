2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,058 shares of company stock worth $195,701 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.