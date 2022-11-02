40,084 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,336,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $8,978,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

