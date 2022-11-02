5,111 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $197.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

