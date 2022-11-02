5,111 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $197.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.