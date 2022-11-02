70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$434.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.14 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
