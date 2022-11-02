70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$434.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.14 million.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.