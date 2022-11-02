8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Stock Down 0.7 %

EGHT stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

About 8X8



8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

