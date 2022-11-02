AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $259.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

