Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,240.50

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,240.50 ($14.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($16.78). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($16.31), with a volume of 367,202 shares traded.

Abcam Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,322.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,240.50.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

